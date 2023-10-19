Puppet Masters
Analysis: US not ready for war with Iran
Sputnik
Thu, 19 Oct 2023 19:44 UTC
The Israeli response — the mobilization of some 360,000 troops who subsequently laid siege to the Gaza Strip, home to some 2.1 million Palestinians — has generated the ire of much of the world, especially in the face of sustained aerial bombardment that has killed thousands of Palestinian civilians, more than half of them children, and unleashing a humanitarian crisis among the survivors, many of whom have been displaced from homes destroyed by the Israeli actions.
Iran, if you escalate this war, we're coming for you."
Lindsey Graham's rhetoric is inflammatory in nature, but when viewed in the context of modern-day reality, is empty. One of the strategic goals of the United States is government change in Iran. During the Trump administration, the US military and the CIA were tasked with developing covert action plans designed to sow dissent within the Iranian government and, in the process, delegitimize it in the eyes of the Iranian public.
While these plans never reached fruition under Trump, they were fully executed by the Biden administration. The tragic death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September 2022 was used by the CIA as a catalyst around which to unleash a massive pre-planned program of domestic political unrest designed to weaken and, ultimately, overthrow the Iranian government. For decades, the CIA had fostered relationships with a variety of Iranian opposition groups, including the Kurdish, Azeri, Baluchi, and Arab ethnic minorities, the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI), also known as Mojahedin-e-Khalq (MEK), and various monarchist organizations, to create a powder keg of political dissent capable of being ignited upon demand.
With covert regime change off the table, the only option available to the Biden administration in dealing with Iran along the lines threatened by Senator Graham is war. The United States has assiduously avoided direct large-scale military conflict with Iran for the simple fact that to prevail in such a conflict, the United States would have to dedicate military power sufficient to the task at a time when the finite resources of the US military were being allocated to Europe and the Pacific. Even if the US were to reallocate the forces necessary to prevail in a general war with Iran, it would take months to assemble the force needed.
Generating combat power is one thing. Deploying it in a manner that is logistically sustainable is another. The US was able to deploy some 750,000 troops into the Middle East in 1990-1991 only because it had access to friendly ports and airfields in the region where troops and military material could be offloaded in uncontested fashion. Any general war between Iran and the US would inevitably result in Iran challenging any major US military deployment, which means the airfields and ports that would normally be used to support such a deployment would be under constant Iranian attack.
This leaves the option of an air campaign. Israel has long advocated for a military strike using air power against Iran. One of the major problems facing Israel is the physical distance between Israel and Iran, which would necessitate the kind of large-scale air-to-air refueling support that only the United States possesses. Israel and the US have carried out joint military training involving the air-to-air refueling of Israeli strike aircraft by US refueling aircraft as part of a training exercise known as "Juniper Oak," conducted in January 2023. This training also included US bombers and ground forces.
The problem facing the US, however, is that Iran is a huge country which is not conducive to the delivery of a knock-out blow, even if delivered by the combined resources of Israel and the United States. Lindsey Graham's threat to "knock Iran out of the oil business" may sound good to the opponents of Iran, but it is simply empty rhetoric. If the US and/or Israel were to target Iranian oil infrastructure, Iran would unleash a retaliation which would cripple the oil production infrastructure of the entire Middle East, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Such an action would throw the US and global economies into chaos. Moreover, Iran would retain sufficient strike capacity to devastate US military bases in the region and Israeli cities alike. In short, there is no military option available to either Israel or the United States, individually or working in tandem, that can defeat Iran.
In a recent interview, CBS News' reporter Scott Pelley asked President Biden if the wars in Israel and Ukraine were "more than the United States can take on at the same time."
"We're the United States of America for God's sake," Biden responded, with his trademark bellicosity, "the most powerful nation in the history — not in the world, in the history of the world. The history of the world. We can take care of both of these and still maintain our overall international defense. We have the capacity to do this and we have an obligation to. We are the essential nation, to paraphrase the former secretary of state. And," he concluded, trying his best to muster the steely-eyed stare of a man who means business, "if we don't, who does?"
The answer, it seems, is no one.