© AP Photo/Fatima Shbair



"These are the basic lines of the national government headed by me [Netanyahu]: The Jewish people have an exclusive and unquestionable right to all areas of the Land of Israel. The government will promote and develop settlement in all parts of the Land of Israel — in the Galilee, the Negev, the Golan, Judea and Samaria." (Netanyahu January 2023)

Read below the incisive analysis by Dr. Philip Giraldi.

Early Saturday October 7, 2023, Hamas launched "Operation Al-Aqsa Storm" led by Hamas' Military Chief Mohammed Deif. On that same day, Netanyahu confirmed a so-called "State of Readiness For War".Israel has now officially declared war on Palestine.Was a carefully formulated plan to wage an all out war against Palestine envisaged prior to the launching of "Operation Al-Aqsa Storm"?Netanyahu's objective, which constitutes a new stage in the 75 year old war (since Nakba, 1948) against the people of Palestine is no longer predicated on "Apartheid" or "Separation".We bring to the attention of our readers the incisive analysis of Dr. Philip Giraldi pointing to the likelihood of a "False Flag".Michel Chossudovsky, Global Research, October 8, 2023I cannot find a link to it, but have a fairly strong recollection of what I read as I thought at the time it would serve as a pretext for another massacre of Palestinians.And as is also ALWAYS the case Joe Biden is preparing to send some billions of dollars to poor little Israel to pay for "defending" itself.