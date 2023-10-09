Israel has now officially declared war on Palestine.
Military operations are invariably planned well in advance (See Netanyahu's January 2023 statement below). Was "Operation Al-Aqsa Storm" a "surprise attack"? Did Netanyahu and his vast military and intelligence apparatus (Mossad et al) have foreknowledge of the Hamas attack?
U.S. intelligence say they weren't aware of an impending Hamas attack. Nonsense.
Was a carefully formulated plan to wage an all out war against Palestine envisaged prior to the launching of "Operation Al-Aqsa Storm"?
Netanyahu's objective, which constitutes a new stage in the 75 year old war (since Nakba, 1948) against the people of Palestine is no longer predicated on "Apartheid" or "Separation". This new stage consists in "total appropriation" as well as the outright exclusion of the Palestinian people from their homeland:
"These are the basic lines of the national government headed by me [Netanyahu]: The Jewish people have an exclusive and unquestionable right to all areas of the Land of Israel. The government will promote and develop settlement in all parts of the Land of Israel — in the Galilee, the Negev, the Golan, Judea and Samaria." (Netanyahu January 2023)We bring to the attention of our readers the incisive analysis of Dr. Philip Giraldi pointing to the likelihood of a "False Flag".
Michel Chossudovsky, Global Research, October 8, 2023
Read below the incisive analysis by Dr. Philip Giraldi.
Am I the only one who read about a speech given by Netanyahu or someone in his cabinet about a week ago in which he/they in passing referred to a "developing security situation" which rather suggests (to me) that they might have known about developments in Gaza and chose to let it happen so they can wipe Gaza off the map in retaliation and, possibly relying on the US pledge to have Israel's "back," then implicating Iran and attacking that country.
I cannot find a link to it, but have a fairly strong recollection of what I read as I thought at the time it would serve as a pretext for another massacre of Palestinians.
As a former intelligence officer, I find it impossible to believe that Israel did not have multiple informants inside Gaza as well as electronic listening devices all along the border wall which would have picked up movements of groups and vehicles.
In other words, the whole thing might be a tissue of lies as is often the case.
And as is also ALWAYS the case Joe Biden is preparing to send some billions of dollars to poor little Israel to pay for "defending" itself.