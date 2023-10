© Ludovic Marin/AFP



"There is no chance to have any kind of compromise and agreement on migration. Politically, it is impossible. Because legally we are, how to say it, we are raped. So if you are raped legally, forced to accept something you don't like, how would you like to have a compromise? It's impossible!"

"They want to relocate migrants to Hungary by force. This is unacceptable, they want to forcefully turn Hungary into a migrant country."

Budapest and Warsaw cannot agree to a deal that will force them to accept migrants, the Hungarian leader declared...Orban told reporters ahead of a meeting on EU leaders in Spain:EU ambassadors agreed on a landmark migration pact on Wednesday. The deal will see illegal immigrants - most of whom land in Italy and Greece after crossing the Mediterranean - transported to other EU countries on a quota basis. While it allows for migrants to be held longer in processing centers at the EU's external borders, it also allows asylum applications to be fast-tracked in times of "crisis."Previous attempts by Brussels to impose migrant quotas have also been met with resistance in Budapest and Warsaw.by refusing to take a single migrant out of 160,000 relocated during the 2015 migration crisis.Orban said in June:European Commissioner Ylva Johansson announced last week thataround half of them arriving in Italy by sea. This is the highest number of illegal entries in a year since the peak of the 2015 crisis.With individual states clashing over the influx - most recently when Italy condemned Germany for funding 'rescue' ships that transport migrants to its shores -