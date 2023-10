© Getty Images

A senior Pentagon officer has been charged with participating in a dog fighting ring after police raided his home and found veterinary steroids, blood-stained carpets, and a crude electrical device used to execute animals that lost fights. Five dogs were reportedly taken from his home., according to a press release published by the US Department of Justice on Monday. They were released pending trial on Thursday.According to the press release, Moorefield and his co-defendant used an encrypted messaging app to communicate with other dog-fighting trainers, coordinate bouts, and discuss how to keep their activities hidden from law enforcement. Moorefield used the name "Geehad Kennels" to identify his dog-fighting operation, while the accomplice, named as Mario Damon Flythe, called his operation "Razor Sharp Kennels."Law enforcement officers raided Moorefield's and Flythe's residences in early September, recovering a total of 12 dogs. Five "pit bull-type dogs" were taken from Moorefield's property, the Washington Post reported on Monday, citing an FBI affidavit filed in support of the indictment.Prior to his arrest,According to the Pentagon's website, his position has since been filled by Kevin Mulvihill in an "acting" role.A Pentagon spokesman told the Washington Post that Moorefield was "no longer in the workplace," but did not say whether he had been suspended, fired, or pressed to retire.The FBI had been investigating the dog-fighting ring for several years and nine members were arrested and charged last year, according to the affidavit cited by the Post. Eight of those charged pleaded guilty and cooperated with the investigation,