© Ludovic MARIN / AFP

Rachel Marsden is a columnist, political strategist, and host of independently produced talk-shows in French and English.

In a wide-ranging interview last weekend that aired as much of France was conveniently glued to the Paris Saint Germain vs. Olympique Marseille football match, President Emmanuel Macron was asked about his recent bad breakup. He was only too happy to spill all his feelings about the relationship, like he was talking with Oprah Winfrey rather than TV news anchors.He said that France was ending its military cooperation with Niger and repatriating France's ambassador to Niamey and around 1,500 troops. It's about time, since he was already dumped a month ago and Niger has been threatening to get France's tent off its lawn.France's military presence in some of its former African colonies, including Niger, was to combat terrorism, he said, adding that without France's presence, "most of these countries would have already fallen prey to territorial caliphates and jihadists."If Macron is talking about Boko Haram, then the solution was not to invade and destabilize Libya, because Boko Haram has since benefited from looted Libyan weapons and, in 2016, Washington officials were warning of Boko Haram fighters joining up with ISIS in Libya. That's two years after France started Operation Barkhane, its effort to combat Islamist insurgents in the Sahel. A lot of good that was doing. The French must have been imposing the same brand of modern-day French discipline that results in kids across France periodically acting out over some issue du jour and smashing up cities.Macron was also careful to stress that France was only there at the behest of these countries. But what if they had dared to say 'non', particularly in the wake of the chilling effect of the French-led NATO intervention and coup d'état in Libya that led to the death of its leader, Muammar Gaddafi, in 2011?But already, with the changes in management of these countries, the French press and industry representatives have been actively wondering about the fate of French companies in the Sahel. Paris has long maintained enough control to at least keep the resources flowing. But if France ever had any concern for the locals beyond that, it would have shown it by now."We're not there to participate in coup d'états or to interfere," Macron said. That may be true when Paris likes the guy in charge and wants him to stay there to protect French interests. Otherwise, it's pressure on France's ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) pals to do a counter-coup, as Macron appeared to suggest during a speech to French ambassadors. "If ECOWAS abandons [Nigerien] President Bazoum, I think that all the presidents of the region are more or less aware of the fate that will be reserved for them," Macron declared, as president of the country that has literally overthrown African leaders in the past.While Macron seethes at Russia for replacing France, how does he reconcile the fact that Moscow hasn't also 'replaced' Washington? Is he going to accuse Moscow and Washington of colluding now, too? Maybe these African countries haven't yet figured out exactly what they want, and with whom, although Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger have already teamed up for their own anti-terrorism missions in a mutual defense pact . That, too, is being 'blamed' on Russia. In any case, sticking to the same broken relationship with Paris clearly wasn't working.And it looks like Macron, having been dumped, is caught somewhere between the denial and acceptance stages of grief.