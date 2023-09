A biological male beat out several females for the title of "homecoming queen" at a Kansas City, Missouri, high school.Oak Park High School in Kansas City, Missouri, crowned Tristan Young — a male who believes he is female — as homecoming queen. North Kansas City Schools posted pictures and the announcement on social media on Friday with the caption, "Congratulations to @Northmen_OPHS Homecoming Queen Tristan Young!"North Kansas City Schools also posted a congratulations on Instagram.Similarly, Oak Park High School posted a picture of the young man standing solo, holding flowers, and wearing his crown."Our queen. Happy HoCo!" the school exclaimed.Tristan Young reportedly expressed his gratitude on Instagram, thanking his school and adding that he is "so overwhelmed with love and gratitude, and it is all your doing.""i [sic] am forever thankful that you have chosen me to be your homecoming queen," he wrote."i [sic] have had a very difficult high school journey, but having the support of my friends, family and oak park has helped tremendously, i [sic] truly don't know where i [sic] would be without it," he added.Oak Park is no stranger to crowning biological males as homecoming queens, as there was a similar occurrence in 2015 when the school crowned a male named Landon Patterson. At the time, Patterson's mother reportedly said , "He's a cute boy, but a beautiful girl."Patterson now describes himself as a "showgirl" and the "Japanese Barbie of KC," posting tidbits of his transition story as well as provocative material on his social media page.He commented on North Kansas City Schools' Instagram post celebrating Young's victory, writing, "So iconic! So deserving. "