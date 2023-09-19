On the afternoon of the 19th, a tornado disaster occurred in Nancai Township, Suqian Economic Development Zone, Jiangsu Province. The disaster has resulted in one death, three injuries, and 52 houses suffering varying degrees of damage.At present, all the injured have been sent to the hospital for treatment, and their lives are not in danger.The wind disaster occurred on South Street in Nancai Township, Suqian Economic Development Zone.According to local residents, at about 17:00 that day, it was raining, and suddenly a strong wind hit, causing chaos wherever the strong wind struck.The more than 500-meter-long street was in a mess, with large trees and street lamps blown down and high-voltage wires broken. The roof and windows of the building were severely damaged, and many cars parked on the roadside were also smashed.In the video provided by local residents, some people were injured and fell to the ground. A citizen told a reporter from China News Service that the injured had been sent to the hospital for treatment.The relevant departments of the Suqian Economic and Technological Development Zone reported in the evening that at around 17:20 on the 19th, a tornado broke out in Nancai Township, Suqian Economic and Technological Development Zone, killing one person, injuring three others, and causing varying degrees of damage to 52 houses.At present, all the injured have been sent to the hospital for treatment, and their injuries are not life-threatening. Experts determined that the tornado was rated EF2. The damaged blocks are being cleaned up, and the specific damage situation is still being further verified.(Translated by Google)