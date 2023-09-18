© Sputnik / Russian Defense Ministry

Russian forces conducted a long-range strike on Ukrainian warehouses storing Western-supplied weapons, including long-range missiles and depleted uranium shells, the Defense Ministry in Moscow has said.Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian authorities reported several explosions in the western Khmelnitsky Region, which they said damaged a production facility. Local media also reported blasts in the port city of Izmail in the southern Odessa Region.Ukraine received Storm Shadow missiles, which have a range of more than 250km, from the UK earlier this year and used them to attack civilian targets and infrastructure in Russia's Crimean Peninsula and Donbass, according to local officials.Since the start of hostilities between Moscow and Kiev in February 2022, Russia has repeatedly criticized Western arms shipments to Ukraine, arguing that they will only prolong the conflict but will not change the outcome.