The accusations of land-grabbing were even louder after the Lahaina fires, when private companies generously offered to buy the affected land. But later, Governor Josh Green, in a clear show of good faith, said he would not allow the land to be bought by private hands, but that the government could.
But whether it was natural, man-made, or both, the official death toll from the fires is 115. Considering the population of Lahaina, that's a huge death toll. In addition, Maui's major reported that 850 people were still reported missing, and suddenly the number went down to 60.
There are many things to blame for this tragedy:
- Government incompetence.
- Laughable budget for wildfire safety.
- Exceptionally flammable grass was introduced in 2020.
- Extreme winds.
- No warning sirens.
- State officials refused to release water.
- High voltage cables cut and laid over dry grass.
- Police blockades that kept people from fleeing the deadly fires.
- Utility trucks blocked roads as people tried to flee.
Later, the government erected a fence around the affected areas, and fire survivors were not allowed to return to what was left of their homes and businesses. For "their protection", they said. Or is there something else they want to hide?
In early August, the warm-mongers were still pushing the "world is boiling" nonsense, while the US had a cooler-than-average summer, and northern Italy, the Dolomites, and the Pyrenees were hit with summer snow!
Then they change the narrative a bit and blame global warming for the extreme flooding around the world, yet, as we have shared before, it's all part of natural cycles, pointing out a shift to colder global temperatures.
And again it has nothing to do with CO2:
Recent research suggests carbon dioxide molecules have little consequential impact on outgoing radiation, and that today's climate models assign fundamentally erroneous global temperature effects to CO2.But that doesn't matter because the goal of the globalist psychos and their minions - the corporate media and paid "experts" - is to fuel the fires of fear and hysteria. However, it seems that fewer and fewer people are buying into their lies, as reality sometimes reveals itself quite dramatically.
Earth Changes and the Human-Cosmic Connection
