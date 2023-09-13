© Global Look Press/Keystone Press Agency



The discovery could "rewrite history," a controversial researcher told officials.on Wednesday by a self-proclaimed UFO expert, who said analysis of the specimens had shown them to not be part of humanity's "terrestrial evolution."The two diminutive humanoid bodies, which have three-fingered hands and appear to have stereoscopic vision, were discovered in algae mines in Peru, journalist and ufologist Jaime Maussan said as part of the presentation. He added under oath his belief that the corpses, which were carbon-dated as being around 1,000 years old, are not of terrestrial origin."These specimens are not part of our terrestrial evolution," Maussan said at the public hearing. "These aren't beings that were found after a UFO wreckage. They were found in [algae] mines, and were later fossilized."He added: "Whether they are aliens or not, we don't know, but they were intelligent and they lived with us. They should rewrite history."Maussan's latest findings are unproven, and his previous UFO claims have been debunked.The journalist said at the presentation that scientists from the Autonomous National University of Mexico were successful in their attempts to retrieve DNA evidence from the specimens using radiocarbon dating methods. The analysis determined that around 30% of the DNA was of "unknown" origin, he claimed.X-ray scans of the two specimens were also presented to officials, showing that one of the bodies appeared to have 'eggs' inside it, which supposedly contain embryos. Both bodies had also been implanted with extremely rare metals, including osmium - one of the most scarce elements in the Earth's crust.It was also added during the presentation that bodies have retractable necks and long skulls, as well as light but strong bones and no teeth. They are, officials were told, characteristics "more typical of birds."Maussan also showed footage purportedly of "UFOs and unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP)" before unveiling the two specimens. Similar footage was shown to the US Congress in Washington DC earlier this year by former US Navy pilot Ryan Graves, who told lawmakers that the existence of UFOs and UAPs is an "open secret" in the military.Graves was in attendance in Mexico City for the presentation led by Maussan - who has previously been linked to disproven claims of supposedly alien artefacts. In 2017, it was found that five supposedly mummified bodies alleged by him to be potentially alien, were in fact the remains of human children.