The Finnish government has decided to no longer grant temporary protection status and residence permits to citizens of third countries who have left Ukraine. The decision has been published on the Finnish government's website.

It is reported that Finland will not provide temporary protection to citizens of third countries if they did not receive international protection or residence permits during their stay in Ukraine.

After the start of the war, Finland made the decision to provide protection to citizens of third countries who left Ukraine due to the conflict but did not have international protection or permanent residence permits in Ukraine prior to that. This resolution will not affect previously granted temporary protection status or residence permits, and the residence permits approved earlier will remain valid until March 4th of the following year.