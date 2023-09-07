According to a report filed with the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC), the eyewitnesses saw two F-16 fighter jets "dogfighting" something the man couldn't see at first. However, the report states that it was clear that the jets were "looking intently for something" and, soon, a "white/metallic disc" appeared.
The NUFORC report states:
"The UAP was extremely fast it was capable of overtaking and outmaneuvering the fighter jets with extreme ease. It would overtake a jet, stop suddenly and seemed to turn toward the incoming jet like spin in their direction without moving."The eyewitness said:
"The jets then began shooting anti-missile flares like it was under direct attack. The UAP was also comfortable to just spin again and make the next jet flanking shoot its anti missile flares! There was clear distress."According to the witness, this cat-and-mouse game went on for three rounds before the jets took off in "an ear-shattering retreat."
The witness said the UAP hid from the jets in the sun several times during the altercation. Once the incident ended and the fighter jets took off
"The UAP sat in the sun a moment longer and seemed to circle the area almost as in a victory lap, it then departed with absolutely no sound in the complete opposite direction as the fighter jets had flown.The witness said that the fact that the altercation took place in the glare of the sun, they were unable to get anything other than a blinding glare and noise on their phone.
"I did not see if the UAP had shot anything I could define as a weapon."
Almost two weeks later, NUFORC spoke with the wife of the witness who filed the initial report, and she corroborated the sighting, which took place while the couple was dropping off their camper. She stated:
"I was sitting in my car as my husband unhooked the camper from the truck. Suddenly, the roar of jets filled the air; they were both loud and incredibly fast. I then saw a UAP that the jets were circling that was emerging from the brilliance of the sun.The second witness reported the same cat-and-mouse game as her husband that took place before the fighters departed.
"It's difficult to describe what I saw accurately, but the object appeared to be a disk-like shape and metallic in color. The peculiar type of metallic hue was blending with the sunlight, making it rather hard to discern."
"It seemed as though they were having difficulty tracking the object, perhaps losing it in the sun's glare. Remarkably, the UAP was silent, moving in a sort of skipping motion. After they lost sight of it once more, the jets promptly departed."The National UFO Reporting Center is an independent watchdog that for five decades has received, recorded, corroborated and documented reports from individuals who have been witness to unusual, possibly UFO-related events.
Throughout its history, the center has processed more than 170,000 reports, and has distributed its information to thousands of individuals.