US is latest Western country to test new nationwide emergency alert system to phones, TVs, and radios
Popular Science
Mon, 04 Sep 2023 13:00 UTC
That's the date the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Federal Communications Commission are scheduled to test their National Wireless Emergency Alert System, which will issue to every television, cellphone, and radio. The runthrough will actually consist of two parts, the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA). The former will transmit to radios and TVs, while the latter will issue to all consumer cell phones, according to FEMA's announcement earlier this month.
Individuals with phones in range of a cell tower will receive a message to the effect of, "THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed." Meanwhile, phones set to Spanish will receive the same bulletin in users' default language. Television and radio broadcasts will be interrupted for approximately one minute with a message stating, "This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, covering the United States from 14:20 to 14:50 hours ET. This is only a test. No action is required by the public."
October 4 will mark the seventh instance of the EAS test beamed out to radios and televisions, while it will only be the second nationwide WEA test. Despite their frequency, its organizers' hopes that the bulletins will only ever need to remain as tests, and not deployment for a real emergency.
Speaking with The New York Times on August 30, Jeff Schlegelmilch, director of the National Center for Disaster Preparedness at Columbia University, explained that, while there are "very few circumstances where you will notify the entire country about something," they remain important since, "Speaking generally, alerts are only effective if people know what they are and they know what to do with them."
The NY Times went on to cite the recent, deadly fires in Maui, Hawaii, during which the region's emergency management agency decided against sounding sirens to alert residents. In January 2018, however, Hawaii did receive an emergency alert regarding a supposed incoming ballistic missile attack — only to get a follow-up 38 minutes later chalking the message up to an accident.
Comment: Whilst some countries have had some form of national and regional alert systems in place for a while now, considering the rapidly deteriorating state of Western society, alongside the increasingly totalitarian nature of its governments, and their admitted use of behavioural modification ('nudge') techniques on their populace (such as during the contrived coronavirus crisis), it's particularly suspect that in the space of about a year, a number of nations, including France, the UK, Luxembourg, and now the US, are trialling regional and nationwide alert systems.
Since the technology to issue these alerts has been available for many years now, one wonders why now? Do governments believe there may be unusual occurrences coming in the future where their use might be deemed critical? Furthermore, what nefarious use might the establishment have in mind for them that might enable them to further their agenda on a seemingly easily hystericised populace? 'This is not a drill': 'Mistake' puts Hawaii on alert over ballistic missile threat
Reader Comments
Is it a test of particular internet fail points, that could be brought down intentionally when they need to block communication to particular areas?
In Europe they can be disabled in the phone settings, most likely be the same in the US. Just turn it off and don't give them the opportunity to even to start to mess with your head any more than they have been trying already.