— you've been warned. Or, rather, you will be. But don't take it personally.That's the date the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Federal Communications Commission are scheduled to test their National Wireless Emergency Alert System, which will issue to every television, cellphone, and radio. The runthrough will actually consist of two parts, the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA). The former will transmit to radios and TVs, while the latter will issue to all consumer cell phones, according to FEMA's announcement earlier this month.Individuals with phones in range of a cell tower will receive a message to the effect of, "THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed." Meanwhile, phones set to Spanish will receive the same bulletin in users' default language. Television and radio broadcasts will be interrupted for approximately one minute with a message stating, "This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, covering the United States from 14:20 to 14:50 hours ET. This is only a test. No action is required by the public."Speaking with The New York Times on August 30, Jeff Schlegelmilch, director of the National Center for Disaster Preparedness at Columbia University, explained that, whilethey remain important since, "Speaking generally, alerts are only effective if people know what they are and they know what to do with them."The NY Times went on to cite the recent, deadly fires in Maui, Hawaii , during which the region's emergency management agency decided against sounding sirens to alert residents.