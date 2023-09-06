© Maureen McLean/Shutterstock



UKcompared with the same month last year, the fastest annual drop in 14 years, according to Nationwide Building Society.The lender said the fall, which was the biggest since July 2009, when the global economy was in the depths of the financial crisis, was driven by soaring mortgage costs, which are putting off potential buyers.Prices fell 0.8% in August compared with July, dragging down"The softening is, which has resulted in activity in the housing market running well below pre-pandemic levels," said Robert Gardner, the chief economist at Nationwide.Mortgage rates have risen sharply over recent months in response to the Bank of England, which has raised interest rates 14 times since December 2021, from 0.1% to 5.25%.Nationwide saidbecause of factors including low interest rates and the implementation of a stamp duty holiday by the government.While the proportion of people buying with cash has remained strong, the number of completions by those requiring a mortgage has plummeted."Home mover completions with a mortgage in the first half of 2023 were 33% lower than 2019 levels, while first-time buyer numbers were about 25% lower," Gardner said. "By contrast,. The relative weakness of mortgage activitysince last autumn."Earlier this week, a report by the property portal Zoopla predicted that, with the soaring cost of mortgages putting off homebuyers."Constant interest rate rises are making affordability difficult for buyers who are trying to move, with many having little option but to wait until rates settle," said Tomer Aboody, a director of the property lender MT Finance. "With some better news on inflation recently, it would be useful if the Bank of England postponed the next rate rise, giving the market some breathing space to adjust."