Below the rolling heath on the Isle of Arran's south-west coast, overlooked by harriers and the occasional peregrine, a monument to ancient ceremony is being uncovered.In August, archaeologists working alongside local volunteers began their excavation at Drumadoon of what is almost certainly the only complete Neolithic cursus monument found in Britain."It'ssays Kenny Brophy, a senior lecturer in archaeology at Glasgow University and a cursus specialist., may have used it to guide visitors but they were mainly created for spectacle.They alsoof the cursus bank using modern implements, Brophy says there is a remarkable story to be told of Neolithic people creating the site using sticks and bone tools.He believes the cursus was either constructed over decades by a small local group, or by visiting teams of workers as part of a pilgrimage. There must have been a "phenomenal social glue" binding people to realise what was likely the vision of a religious or political leader of the time, he said.The remains of the cursus,, were first discovered by a Lidar survey - a laser-light method used to examine the surface of the Earth - conducted by Historic Environment Scotland five years ago.Nicki Whitehouse, professor of archaeological science at Glasgow University and another member of the core investigative team, says the initial discoveries revealed a highly unusual combination of ceremonial alongside farming landscape. "It's also part of a continuum that likely linked to the ritual site at Machrie Moor, so the whole Drumadoon landscape probably forms part of something much more extensive."The dig was assisted by a dedicated team of Glasgow University archaeology students and archaeologists and academics from across the UK, but was also an opportunity for the local community to get involved, says Gavin MacGregor, the director of Archaeology Scotland."Having that number of people looking and thinking about the monument for the first time in potentially several thousand years created a real energy," he said."There's a phrase about 'the theatre of excavation' and bringing people together to congregate on the hillside, working through questions together, in a strange way has an affinity to those people making the sense of the world when the cursus was first constructed."