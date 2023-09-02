In the first eight months of 2023, there were more than 100 lightning strikes that killed and injured more than 100 people, nearly 90 cattle, and destroyed nearly 10 houses.except Kep, Koh Kong, and Mondulkiri,and nine houses were set on fire.He stated that there were 250 gusts around the country during the first eight months of this year, causing 1,930 houses to fall and 12,501 roofs to open, 77 market stalls, 88 schools, and 38 administrative buildings to collapse, killing nine people and wounding 157 others.