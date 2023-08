© Kay Nietfeld / dpa / Gettyimages.ru



German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron were surprised when during their telephone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin in March 2022 the Russian leader did not mention the sanctions imposed on Moscow, the daily Bild reports.At the same time, the German chancellor noted that the Russian president had explained his point of view on what was happening in Ukraine.Scholz recalled, adding that the Russian leader also talked about the need to recognize Crimea as part of Russia as well as the independence of the DPR and LPR, which later became part of Russia.EU sanctions against Russia were first imposed in 2014 and have since been extended twice a year - in January and July - for 6 months. Since February 24, 2022, 11 packages of anti-Russian measures have been imposed in this way. The EU sanctions affected more than 1,800 individuals and legal entities. This is. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the unilateral sanctions against Russia were illegitimate and the West's pressure on Moscow, unprecedented.