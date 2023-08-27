© UNIAN



"I do not want to deal in unproven facts. But my firm personal conviction is that yes, this was the case. They were being bribed...The fact that Joe Biden gave away $1 billion in U.S. money in exchange for my dismissal - my firing - isn't that alone a case of corruption?"

"For years, these false claims have been debunked, and no matter how much air time Fox gives them, they will remain false. Fox is giving a platform for these lies to a former Ukrainian prosecutor general whose office his own deputy called 'a hotbed of corruption', drawing demands for reform not only from then-Vice President Biden but also from U.S. diplomats, international partners, and Republican Senators like Ron Johnson."

"I looked at them and said, 'I'm leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you're not getting the money.' Well, son of a b****. He got fired."

© Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images



"Shokin wasn't specifically on my radar as being an individual that was -- that was targeting him. But yes, there was constant pressure. And it was like it was like whack a mole in regards to the pressures that had to resolve."

"Well, I mean, he was a lobbyist and an expert and obviously he carried, you know, a very powerful name. So I think it was that's what they were asking for."

Former Ukranian Prosecutor-General Viktor Shokin is accusing Joe and Hunter Biden of 'corruption' - saying they accepted large money 'bribes' from Burisma and were behind his firing.At the time of his firing, he was investigating oil company Burisma Holdings for corruption - when Hunter was serving on the firm's board.In the interview, Shokin says:The full interview aired Saturday evening at 8 pm ET with Brian Kilmeade.White House spokesperson Ian Sams said:In December 2015, then-Vice President Joe Biden delivered a speech to the Ukrainian Rada during which he touted his anti-corruption efforts in the country and urged an overhaul and reform of the office of the general prosecutor.A few months later in March 2016, Joe Biden is alleged to have threatened to withhold $1 billion in aid to Ukraine if Shokin specifically was not fired for corruption - and he was shortly thereafter.Biden said that he would withhold a billion dollars in U.S. aid if the Ukrainians did not agree to fire Shokin.As part of a larger investigation, they are seekingRepublicans say the document was emailed tothe House Oversight Committee has 'identified as then Vice-President Biden,' a letter obtained by DailyMail.com states.Hunter Biden's ex-business partner Archer testified before the House Oversight Committee earlier this month thatHunter's presence on Burisma's board and access to his father - then vice president - led to the company's 'longevity' because they had the 'capabilities to navigate D.C.,' Archer said according to the transcript.Hunter's best friend and business associate sat with him on Burisma's board beginning in 2014. They also started Rosemont Seneca Partners, an investment advisory firm, together.He confirmed thatHe also told lawmakers thatDuring a dinner with Burisma executives at the Four Seasons in Dubai in December 2015,in order to relieve some 'government pressure' on the company. Archer testified that Burisma was 'getting pressure' and as a result, they 'requested Hunter, you know, help them with some of that pressure.'He said it was 'government pressure' from the ongoing Ukrainian investigation into the company at the time - led by top prosecutor Shokin.However, Archer said:He said that the Burisma executives weren't specific in asking directly 'can the big guy help?' Rather, they used the 'amorphous' term: 'can we get help in D.C.?'Archer understood that '