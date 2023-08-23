Russian authorities say Prigozhin was one of ten passengers listed for the flight, although it is not yet clear whether he was on board at the time.A business jet en route from Moscow to St Petersburg crashed Wednesday,Unconfirmed media reports said, founder of the Wagner private military company.Russia's civilian aviation regulator, Rosaviatsia, confirmed that Prigozhin was on the passenger list. However, it was not immediately clear if he had boarded the flight.Russia's state news agency Tass cited emergency officials as saying that the plane carried three pilots and seven passengers. The authorities said they were investigating the crash, whichFlight tracking data shows a private jet registered to Wagner that Prigozhin had used previouslyVideo shared widely on social media channels, including by a senior advisor to the Ukrainian government, appears to show a plane fall from the sky, and then burst into flames on the ground.The authenticity of those videos could not be immediately verified.The Kremlin said he would be exiled to Belarus, and his fighters would either retire, follow him there, or join the Russian military.This week, Prigozhin posted his first recruitment video since the mutiny, saying that Wagner is conducting reconnaissance and search activities, and "making Russia even greater on all continents, and Africa even more free."