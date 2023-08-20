© Screenshot: Twitter

Tropical Storm Hilary made landfall in Mexico Sunday over the northern Baja California Peninsula, according to the National Hurricane Center, which warned of "catastrophic and life-threatening flooding" as the storm makes its way into Southern California and the southwestern US.Hilary has maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour as it barrels north-northwest at a speed of around 25 mph, according to the center. It was about 215 miles south-southeast of San Diego as of about 11 a.m. local time Sunday.The storm weakened into a tropical storm earlier Sunday from a Category 1 hurricane. But it will pack a powerful punch in the Southwest US, and its effects were already being felt, with rain and wind lashing Southern California and the broader Southwest. Conditions will only intensify throughout the day.A "potentially historic amount of rainfall" could cause "life-threatening to locally catastrophic" flooding, the hurricane center said.The storm is forecast to dump 3 to 6 inches of rain - or even 10 inches in some areas - and whip up damaging winds that can knock power out for many. The worst of it is expected to begin Sunday afternoon and last into Monday."We're mobilizing all of government as we prepare and respond to this unprecedented storm," said California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who proclaimed a state of emergency Saturday for a large swath of Southern California to support hurricane response and recovery efforts.