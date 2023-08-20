Earth Changes
Tropical Storm Hilary makes landfall in northern Mexico
CNN
Sun, 20 Aug 2023 18:58 UTC
Hilary has maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour as it barrels north-northwest at a speed of around 25 mph, according to the center. It was about 215 miles south-southeast of San Diego as of about 11 a.m. local time Sunday.
At least one death is already attributed to the storm. A person died when their vehicle was swept away near Santa Rosalía in Mexico, along the Baja California Peninsula, Mexican officials said in a news release Saturday.
The storm weakened into a tropical storm earlier Sunday from a Category 1 hurricane. But it will pack a powerful punch in the Southwest US, and its effects were already being felt, with rain and wind lashing Southern California and the broader Southwest. Conditions will only intensify throughout the day.
A "potentially historic amount of rainfall" could cause "life-threatening to locally catastrophic" flooding, the hurricane center said.
The storm is forecast to dump 3 to 6 inches of rain - or even 10 inches in some areas - and whip up damaging winds that can knock power out for many. The worst of it is expected to begin Sunday afternoon and last into Monday.
"We're mobilizing all of government as we prepare and respond to this unprecedented storm," said California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who proclaimed a state of emergency Saturday for a large swath of Southern California to support hurricane response and recovery efforts.
The speech by US representative Power is particularly strange to me. She gave her speech as if she was Mother Teresa herself. Please remember which country you represent. Please remember the track record of your country.
