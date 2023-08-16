© Yanpeng Cao



In a study published in Nature Water, the archaeological team describe a network of ceramic water pipes and drainage ditches at the Chinese walled site of Pingliangtai dating back 4,000 years to a time known as the Longshan period. The network shows cooperation amongst the community to build and maintain the drainage system, though no evidence of a centralised power or authority.Dr Yijie Zhuang (UCL Institute of Archaeology), senior and corresponding author on the paper, said:The ceramic water pipes make up. Made by interconnecting individual segments,What's surprising to researchers is that the settlement of Pingliangtai showsExcavations at the town's cemetery likewise found no evidence of a social hierarchy in burials, a marked difference from excavations at other nearby towns of the same era.But, despite the apparent lack of a centralised authority, the town's population came together and undertook the careful coordination needed to produce the ceramic pipes, plan their layout, install and maintain them, a project which likely took a great deal of effort from much of the community.The level of complexity associated with these pipesWhile other ancient societies with advanced water systems tended to have a stronger, more centralised governance, or even despotism,Co-author Dr Hai Zhang of Peking University said: "Pingliangtai is an extraordinary site. The network of water pipes shows an advanced understanding of engineering and hydrology that was previously only thought possible in more hierarchical societies."Pingliangtai is located in what is now the Huaiyang District of Zhoukou City in central China. During neolithic times, the town was home to about 500 people with protective earthen walls and a surrounding moat. Situated on the Upper Huai River Plain on the vast Huanghuaihai Plain,Managing these deluges was important to prevent floodwaters from overwhelming the region's communities. To help mitigate the excessive rainwater during the rainy seasons, the people of Pingliangtai built and operated a two-tier drainage system that was unlike any other seen at the time. They built simple but coordinated lines of drainage ditches that ran parallel to their rows of houses in order to divert water from the residential area to a series of ceramic water pipes that carried the water into the surrounding moat, and away from the village.These ceramic water pipes represented an advanced level of technology for the time. While there was some variety in decoration and styles, each pipe segment was about 20 to 30 centimetres in diameter and about 30 to 40 centimetres long. Numerous segments were slotted into each other to transport water over long distances.Researchers cannot say specifically how the people of Pingliangtai organised and divided the labour amongst themselves to build and maintain this type of infrastructure.The Pingliangtai drainage system is unique from water systems elsewhere in the world at the time. Its purpose to drain rain and flood water from monsoons differs from other neolithic systems in the world, many of which were used for sewerage water drainage or other purposes.