The UK should finally acknowledge its leading role in the 1953 coup that toppled Iran's last democratically elected leader, for the sake of Britain's credibility and the Iranian reform movement, a former foreign secretary has said.The original plot, codenamed Operation Boot, was drafted by MI6 after Mosadegh became prime minister and. Harry Truman's administration did not want anything to do with it, seeing Mosadegh as a bulwark against communism, but Winston Churchill was able to persuade his successor, Dwight Eisenhower.On the 70th anniversary of the coup on Tuesday, David Owen, who was foreign secretary from 1977 to 1979, told the Guardian:During Lord Owen's tenure at the Foreign Office, the ailing shah's regime fell in the Islamic Revolution, which many historians view as a delayed consequence of the death of Iranian democracy in August 1953."I warned in a very public way on TV in the autumn of 1978 that the coming rule of the mullahs would be far worse than the rule of the shah in terms of human rights and personal happiness," Owen said. "Sadly, that has been proven to be correct."I made it clear to the Shah that his form of rule had to make way for democratic reforms, but I wish I had known of his serious illness and could have pressed him much earlier in 1978 to stay in Switzerland for medical treatment and let a more democratic government emerge in Iran," he added."Today, women's powerful arguments for reform in Iran are being heard and respected because they are true to a political spirit that has a long history in Iran. The British government today would help their cause and make it more likely to succeed and not be brushed aside if we admitted past errors in 1953, as I have admitted errors I made from 1977 to 79."Richard Norton-Taylor, the author of The State of Secrecy, a book about UK intelligence and the media, said: