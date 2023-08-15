© Sputnik / Yekaterina Chesnokova



Belarus is ready to mend ties with its Western neighbors, President Alexander Lukashenko has said, indicating he is ready to hold talks with anyone, but especially with Poland.The president made the remarks whike speaking to reporters at Minsk airport on Friday. He admitted that the country had been "living at the expenses of the East" lately, actively cooperating with Russia and China."I instructed the PM to contact them. If they want, let's talk, fix relations. We are neighbors, one does not choose neighbors, they are from God," Lukashenko declared, admitting, however, thatBelarus' relationship with the West has been complicated for decades now, rapidly deteriorating in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election in the country. The polls, marred by widespread mass protests, were contested by an opposition that had received open support from the EU, with Poland becoming one of its most active backers.Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki claimed that the alleged activities of the PMC near the border were "undoubtedly a step towards an upcoming hybrid attack on Polish territory," while Lukashenko dismissed such allegations, insisting Warsaw had "gone mad" with all the rumors around Wagner.