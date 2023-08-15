© Jorge Garcia/Reuters



The official death toll has reached 99 in the wildfires on Maui and is expected to increase "significantly" in the coming days, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said on CNN. The blaze that devastated the historic town of Lahaina is now the deadliest US wildfire in over 100 years, officials said.

Officials will begin releasing the names of the deceased Tuesday, Maui County Police Chief John Pelletier said during a Monday news conference.

As residents sift through the ashes of what used to be homes and landmarks, some say the island is struggling to provide housing for those displaced by the fires.

Officials have secured 402 hotel rooms and an additional 1,400 Airbnb units will be available on Tuesday, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said in a news conference on Monday. Another 160 residents have also stepped up to volunteer to shelter displaced people in their homes."We anticipate at least 36 weeks of direct housing for individuals," Green said. "You will probably go on much longer than that, just so people know. But we don't want people to think that they are going to get housed and suddenly be asked to leave. They will be in 30-day increments which will be constantly reupped so people will get housed."About 222 displaced families have already been placed in housing, Green said. People will likely require at least 36 weeks of housing assistance.County authorities signed a contract with the Red Cross on Monday and will be partnering with Federal Emergency Management Agency to make sure "everyone gets housed," Green said.An emergency proclamation that will assist residents with getting medications and medical care has also been signed, the governor said."We will be bringing hundreds and hundreds of mental health care workers into the state," he added.