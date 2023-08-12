"The national police now have the first arrests of the alleged material authors of this abominable event and will employ all of their operative and investigative capacity to discover the motive of this crime and its intellectual authors."

Six suspects linked to the assassination of Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio have been identified as Colombian nationals, the government revealed Thursday. The six men, who are in custody, are members of criminal organizations, but did not specify which ones they belong to.The apprehensions took place following the murder of Villavicencio as he walked out of a campaign event in the northern province of Quito on Wednesday night, less than two weeks before the elections.the government revealed during a press conference Thursday.García had been arrested on drug trafficking and murder charges in November 2018, Colombian newspaper El Tiempo reported.while he was being rushed to a hospital. The individual's name has not been released, although the government did say that he was arrested on weapons charges in July.Interior Minister Juan Zapata told reporters:Zapata said that two of the suspects were spotted at the scene of the murder, where nine people, including three police officers were wounded. Authorities confiscated a rifle, machine gun, four pistols, three grenades, ammunition, two motorcycles and a car that had been reported stolen.President Guillermo Lasso said thatwhich remain scheduled for August 20. He also declared three days of mourning.The killing of the right-wing candidate comes after he revealed in an interview with Colombian television news network NTN24 thatVillavicencio, during a virtual interview, said:As one of the eight candidates running for president,before it was dissolved in May and was polling at 7.5 percent.especially during the government of former president Rafael Correa from 2007 to 2017,He fled to Indigenous territory within Ecuador and later was given asylum in Peru.However, Villavicencio was criticized by the opposition forwhich led the latter to call the early elections.Lasso, who was at risk of being impeached when he dissolved the National Assembly and called the elections, said at the end of May that he would not run for re-election.The Build Ecuador Movement party on Thursday rejected what it said was 'political use' of Villavicencio's murder and called for a speedy investigation in a statement posted on X, the social media site previously known as Twitter.Candidate Luisa Gonzalez, who is running for Correa's party and leading with 29.3% support, expressed horror at the killing, but did not suspend her campaign.Indigenous candidate Yaku Perez and law-and-order hopeful Topic both suspended their campaigns, while businessman Otto Sonnenholzner begged the government to take action.Perez said on Thursday he had spoken with Sonnenholzner and three minor candidates and left messages for Gonzalez and Topic. He hoped to hold a meeting with the candidates and the Catholic Church to discuss a 'national security agreement,' Perez said, without providing further details.His vice-presidential running mate, Andrea González, attended a press conference wearing a bulletproof vest and heavily guarded cops, and announced that the party would be announcing a replacement in the coming days.González said:The party can choose another candidate, the electoral court said, but ballots have already been printed and distributed and Villavicencio's name and photo appear on them.