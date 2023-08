The alleged Biden enrichment scheme can be explained in just four words, former assistant U.S. attorney Andy McCarthy said Tuesday on Fox News.McCarthy alleged that while President Joe Biden may not have had direct talks with any of his son Hunter Biden's business partners, his reputation was part of the sell for Hunter."You write about political power as a commodity, and the impact on the public's trust. Would you expand on that?" host Dana Perino asked."Not that he necessarily had to do anything affirmative," McCarthy continued, "but merely by having access to and connection to the very powerful guy, that would discourage things like the Ukrainian government or the British government taking additional steps to investigate the Burisma people, who were brandishing the fact that they had the vice president's son on their board."Hunter Biden's business associate Devon Archer told Congress that Biden was allegedly involved in over 20 conversations with Hunter "about their business deals." Democratic New York Rep. Dan Goldman said that while Hunter may have put his father on the phone with his business partners, the two only talked about "the weather."Biden has denied any involvement with his son's dealings, saying in 2019 he has "never discussed" with Hunter "or anyone else anything having to do with their business, period." Biden doubled down, telling Fox News' Peter Doocy he has "never spoken to [his] son about his overseas business dealings." Biden again said "I don't discuss business with my son" in October 2019.