"The Bidens are the best at doing exactly what Chairman wants." That WhatsApp message to a Chinese business associate was the perfect epitaph for the entire Biden corruption scandal . Part of the brilliance of the Biden influence peddling operation was to invest the media in the denial of any scandal. That is no more evident than the much discussed 2015 dinner of President Joe Biden with his son's foreign associates.Indeed, even though Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates was central to this denial, most of the media cannot be bothered with such trivialities.In 2020, the New York Post reported that Hunter introduced then-Vice President Biden to a top executive at Ukrainian energy firm Burisma, which was giving him more than $50,000 per month.You will recall that they said the same thing about the Hunter Biden laptop before the election ... which the media also unquestioningly accepted.However, it reported that a "White House individual with knowledge of Joe Biden's schedules said the decision to see Father Alex [Alex Karloutsos]" at the dinner was made late that day after the schedule was completed but Biden "didn't even sit down" and that he "was not part of the dinner or part of the dinner discussion." Again, problem solved."It's realty [sic] an honor and pleasure." Pozharskyi added, "as we spoke yesterday evening, would be great to meet today for a quick coffee," he continued. "What do you think? I could come to you [sic] office somewhere around noon or so, before or on my way to airport."A month before the dinner, Hunter and Archer discussed the dinner guests, including "Pozharskyi," who was listed as "Vadim" and "Vadym." Archer added "Obviously save a seat for your guy." Biden associates were told not to refer to Joe Biden by name and referred to him as "your guy," "my guy" or "the Big Guy."It was the same pattern that we saw with the laptop. The claims of Russian disinformation. The lack of media curiosity. The lack of coverage of the later disclosures. It is the hallmark of a state media, by consent rather than coercion. There are the denials of the incident, the dismissal of the story, and then the downplaying of the countervailing facts.It is also an example of the only demonstrably true statement from Hunter in this corruption scandal. The Bidens truly are "the best" at this.