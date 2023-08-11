A dramatic video that has gone viral on social media captures the moment a major wadi in Oman, known as "Wadi Al Hajar," in the Wilayat of Ibri, witnessed a sudden soil collapse and subsequent flood, blocking roads and affecting traffic. The flood was a result of heavy rains experienced in various parts Oman by the end of last week."Wadi Al Hajar", located in the Al-Dahra region and approximately 50 kilometres from the city centre of Ibri, is a renowned valley visited by locals and tourists alike during the rainy season.This significant event showcased the intensity of the rains, with large amounts of soil and water gushing vehemently from a mountain gap onto the road, making it particularly challenging for several cars to navigate the waters or escape the area.Omani Meteorology had previously forecasted the potential for such an event. Through a post on their official X account, they had predicted the formation of cumulus clouds leading to scattered thunderstorms, especially in the mountainous regions of various governorates, including Al Dahra, Buraimi, Dakhlia, South Al Batinah, and North-East.Latest aerial images show the presence of autumn clouds over the coasts and mountains of the Dhofar governorate, suggesting further chances of sporadic rains, and at times, thunderstorms accompanied by strong downwinds in the coming hours.