Iran has equipped its Revolutionary Guards' navy with drones and 1,000-km (600-mile) range missiles, Iranian news agencies reported on Saturday, as the US offers to put guards on commercial ships going through the Gulf's Strait of Hormuz.Referring to the possible presence of US guards, Iranian armed forces spokesperson"What do the Gulf, the Gulf of Oman and the Indian Ocean have to do with America? What is your business being here?" Shekarchi said by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.State news agency IRNA said the Revolutionary Guards' weapons includeEarlier this week,in the region following Iran's seizure and harassment of vessels. Last month, it said it wouldto the Middle East, to monitor waterways.About a fifth of the world's crude oil passes through the Strait of Hormuz between Iran and Oman.Tehran usually says detained vessels have committed shipping violations. Some have been released only after foreign countries have freed detained Iranian ships.Revolutionary Guards' Navy Commander Alireza Tangsiri told state TV on Saturday that the new missiles had better precision as well as longer range.Tangsiri said.