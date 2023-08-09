© Susan Walsh/AP



A federal appeals court on Monday halted a rule from President Biden's administration that could make it easier to obtain student loan debt relief for borrowers who say they were victims of misleading information about the quality of education they would receive.Career Colleges and Schools of Texas, an association of for-profit higher learning institutions, filed a lawsuit against the rule in February. Among its complaints was thatThey also said the ruleAdministration lawyers said relief granted by the department could be appealed in federal court.The colleges asked a Texas-based federal judge to block the rule while the case plays out. The judge refused in a June ruling. ButThe order said the panel would hear arguments in November.The three judges on the panel in New Orleans are Edith Jones, nominated to the court by former President Ronald Reagan; and two nominees of former President Donald Trump, Stuart Kyle Duncan and Cory Wilson.