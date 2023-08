© Michael Locklear/KUTV



"My son gave eleven years of his life to this country. I think that deserves some dang respect and I didn't get that respect when he died for his country. I felt that that is a knife in the heart, a knife in the back. The lies that they told were unnecessary and there's no point to, and it completed no mission to lie to me and it's just heartbreaking."

"No one has been moved from one post to another, they haven't gone down to a lower post, they haven't been removed from whatever office and put in another one and they sure haven't been impeached or resigned. And that does not sit well."

"No, it does not. In fact, in my mind, that makes it even worse for them because they didn't stand up for their men in order to do the job the right way. They weren't doing it right. They could've said nope, it's not going to end this way and fought the president a little bit harder and at the end of the day, they didn't care for their men."

"Yeah, why didn't they fight for their men? Why didn't they resign if they were so in disagreement with it, why didn't they fight and why didn't they resign? They should've done something."

The parents of Staff Sgt. Darin Taylor Hoover said President Joe Biden's administration lied to them after their son died in the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan.following the Biden administration's decision to completely withdraw troops from Afghanistan.Barnett and Darin Hoover, the slain service member's father, discussed what he said were the administration's lies and lack of accountability during a Fox & Friends interview on Tuesday.Barnett said:The father said:Barnett said Kirby should have spoken to witnesses "to get a better perspective."Although Milley advised the president the withdrawal could be catastrophic, the parents said the officials should not be exonerated.Hoover said:Barnett added:Hoover lamented the lack of accountability in an interview with Fox News in September 2022, which followed the anniversary of his son's death.