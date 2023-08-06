Two girls aged 11 and 12 were killed and a boy aged 14 seriously injured due to lightning in western Mongolia, the country's National Emergency Management Agency said Sunday.The incident happened in Tarialan soum (administrative subdivision) of Uvs province on Saturday evening, the emergency agency said, adding that the injured boy is now under treatment in a local hospital.In the coming days, large parts of Mongolia, especially the central and eastern provinces, are expected to see torrential rains accompanied by lightning and thunder, the agency said, urging the public to take precautions.