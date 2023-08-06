"Human predators populate our society."



Stefan Verstappen, Defense Against the Psychopath

"...compared with other major clinical disorders, little systematic research has been devoted to psychopathy, even though it is responsible for far more social distress and disruption than all other psychiatric disorders combined. Psychopaths are found in every segment of society, and there is a good chance that...you will have a painful or humiliating encounter with one. Your best defense is to understand the nature of these human predators."



Robert Hare, Without Conscience

"...many people know nothing about this disorder, or if they do, they think only in terms of...people who have conspicuously broken the law many times over, and who, if caught, will be imprisoned...most [psychopaths] are not incarcerated. They are out here in the world with you and me."



Martha Stout, The Sociopath Next Door

If psychopaths maintain ties to other people, it is only because they see them as a possession, resource or tool.

"Even experienced and case-hardened professionals find it unnerving when they see a psychopath's reaction to a gut-wrenching event or listen to him or her casually describe a brutal offense as if an apple had been peeled or a fish gutted."



Robert Hare, Without Conscience

"[The psychopath is] a self-centered, callous, and remorseless person profoundly lacking in empathy and the ability to form warm emotional relationships with others, a person who functions without the restraints of conscience. If you think about it, you will realize that what is missing in this picture are the very qualities that allow human beings to live in social harmony."



Robert Hare, Without Conscience

"The prize to be won can run the gamut from world domination to a free lunch, but it is always the same game — controlling, making others jump, "winning.""



Martha Stout, The Sociopath Next Door

"The most salient thing about Earl is his obsession with absolute power. He values people only insofar as they bend to his will or can be coerced or manipulated into doing what he wants. He constantly sizes up his prospects for exploiting people and situations."



Robert Hare, Without Conscience

"...many writers on the subject have commented that the shortest chapter in any book on psychopathy should be the one on treatment. A one-sentence conclusion such as, "No effective treatment has been found," or, "Nothing works," is the common wrap-up to scholarly reviews of the literature."



Robert Hare, Without Conscience

"Most of the victims I have known in my work have reported that their initial involvement with a [psychopathic] person, and their continued association even though she or he caused them pain, was a direct result of how charming she or he could be. Countless times, I have watched people shake their heads and make statements such as, "He was the most charming person I ever met," or "I felt like I'd known her forever," or "He had an energy about him that other people just don't have."



Martha Stout, The Sociopath Next Door

"Psychopaths have a narcissistic and grossly inflated view of their self-worth and importance, a truly astounding egocentricity and sense of entitlement, and see themselves as the center of the universe, as superior beings who are justified in living according to their own rules."



Robert Hare, Without Conscience

"Some people respond to the emotionless stare of the psychopath with considerable discomfort, almost as if they feel like potential prey in the presence of a predator. Others may be completely overwhelmed and intimidated, perhaps even controlled, with little insight into what is happening to them. Whatever the psychological meaning of their gaze, it is clear that intense eye contact is an important factor in the ability of some psychopaths to manipulate and dominate others."



Martha Stout, The Sociopath Next Door

"Psychopaths are notorious for not answering the question posed them or for answering in a way that seems unresponsive to the question."



Robert Hare, Without Conscience

"His narrative was accompanied by expansive hand movements and exaggerated facial expressions — a dramatic display that blinded our interviewer to what was happening."



Robert Hare, Without Conscience

"...there is no convincing body of findings linking the core characteristic of [psychopathy] — that is, the absence of conscience — with childhood maltreatment.. . In fact, there is some evidence that [psychopaths] are influenced less by their early experience than are [nonpsychopaths]."



Martha Stout, The Sociopath Next Door

"I shall accept the denomination of pathocracy for a system of government...wherein a small pathological minority takes control over a society of normal people....if an individual in a position of political power is a psychopath, he or she can create an epidemic of psychopathology in people who are not, essentially, psychopathic...Under such conditions, no area of social life can develop normally, whether in economics, culture, science, technology, administration, etc. Pathocracy progressively paralyzes everything."



Andrzej Łobaczewski, Political Ponerology