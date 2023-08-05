There had been nonstop rain for several days in the hills in Minh Phu Commune in Soc Son, about 30 km from downtown Hanoi.At around 10:40 a.m. Friday more heavy rains triggered the flash floods down the 400-meter Dong Chum hill.In the kilometer-long road, there are four resorts, and guests' cars parked on its two sides bore the brunt of the landslide.Binh, whose car was among those buried,"We were helpless and could not do anything but watch," he said.Of the 13 damaged vehicles, five were completely buried while the others were partially stuck in the debris.By afternoon the rain had stopped but not the water flowing downhill.It took until 6 p.m. on Friday for all five buried cars to be extricated from the mud.Since July 28 Hanoi and nearby localities have received heavy rains under the influence of a low-pressure trough.The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said Soc Son received around 60 mm of rain on Friday morning compared to 130 mm in Vinh Phuc and 80 mm in Tuyen Quang.The north should expect more rains in the next four days, it said.