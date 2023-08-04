Society's Child
Multiple injuries as Ethiopian military, militia clash in Amhara: Sources
Al Jazeera
Wed, 02 Aug 2023 00:00 UTC
Fano, a part-time militia with no formal command structure, backed federal troops in a two-year civil war in the neighbouring Tigray region that ended with a truce last November.
But the relationship has soured over what some in the region say is a disregard by the national government for Amhara's security.
Fano fighters and Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) troops clashed near Debre Tabor on Tuesday and Wednesday, a doctor at a hospital in the town and a police officer told Reuters news agency. Both asked not to be named for security reasons.
Spokespeople for Ethiopia's federal government and the Amhara regional administration did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment on Wednesday.
The doctor said the hospital had received three people with serious injuries and 10 with minor injuries, including wounds from gunshots and heavy weapons.
"The fighting continued today on the outskirts of town," the doctor said, adding the road into Debre Tabor was closed. "Those who were injured are coming by foot."
There was also fighting outside the town of Kobo early Tuesday morning, but the situation was calm on Wednesday, two Kobo residents told Reuters.
A diplomatic source, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said fighting broke out several days ago when the military launched an operation to force Fano fighters out of Kobo and other areas.
Fano militiamen then seized the holy town of Lalibela, which is home to a UNESCO World Heritage site, the diplomatic source said.
Spain's embassy in Ethiopia instructed any Spaniards in Lalibela, which is part of Amhara, not to leave their hotels or residences, in a message on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
On Tuesday, the state-owned Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation quoted ENDF spokesperson Colonel Getnet Adane as saying the military would take action against Fano for "disturbing the country's peace".
He cited several recent incidents in which Fano fighters had opened fire on ENDF soldiers but did not say when they had occurred.
The ENDF spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.
Fano fighters took part in a week of violent protests across Amhara in April after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ordered that security forces from Ethiopia's 11 regions be integrated into the police or national army.
Protesters felt the order was meant to weaken Amhara - the country's second-biggest region. The federal government denied this.
Latest News
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Gurdjieff and the Inner Evolution of Man - with Alan Francis
- White House says Bidenomics so successful the average American has twice as many jobs as they had two years ago
- Desperation Creeps In
- Multiple injuries as Ethiopian military, militia clash in Amhara: Sources
- Putin to visit Türkiye - Erdogan's office
- DC judge assigned to Trump Jan. 6 case labeled 'toughest punisher' in Capitol riot cases
- Ice Age cave entrance found in Germany
- Suspect of mass murder fought in Ukraine
- Best of the Web: More than a dozen Ulez cameras stolen or vandalized every week in London
- FBI finds 200 victims of sex trafficking, 59 missing children in nationwide operation
- This colossal extinct whale was the heaviest animal to ever live
- General and West Point professor ran shadow investigation to hunt down and silence military whistleblower for mean tweets
- 12 missing after flash flood triggered landslide in Uttarakhand, India
- Flash floods, landslides hit parts of Slovenia after month's amount of rain falls in a day
- 'That's not normal': Woman airlifted to hospital after rare otter attack in Montana river
- Rare waterspout, funnel cloud sightings off Cape Breton, Canada
- Senegal authorities arrest opposition frontrunner, ban his party and cut internet
- Girls suffering early puberty spiked during Covid lockdowns, stress & unhealthier lifestyles blamed
- Poland rushes 1,000 troops to border, accuses Belarus of helicopter border violation but doesn't provide proof
- Highest-energy light coming from the sun discovered, surprising scientists
- Desperation Creeps In
- Putin to visit Türkiye - Erdogan's office
- DC judge assigned to Trump Jan. 6 case labeled 'toughest punisher' in Capitol riot cases
- General and West Point professor ran shadow investigation to hunt down and silence military whistleblower for mean tweets
- Senegal authorities arrest opposition frontrunner, ban his party and cut internet
- Poland rushes 1,000 troops to border, accuses Belarus of helicopter border violation but doesn't provide proof
- 6 Ways Jack Smith's Trump indictment is politically shady
- The 'War on Climate Change' is coming...again
- Why Niger is a new front in the modern Cold War
- Fitch downgrades US credit rating, citing rising debt and political divisions
- Is the US preparing to dump the proxy war in Ukraine so it can start another in Taiwan?
- Lebanon's caretaker PM warns of total economic collapse if IMF reforms not implemented
- US restricts Visa Waiver Program for Hungary in attempt to put pressure on Budapest for rejection of Washington's policies
- BIS blueprint = Global control of ALL assets, information & people
- 'Why should we use the dollar?': Brazil's President Lula calls for trading in local currencies
- NATO's 'diabolical hands' to blame for aggravation of Ukrainian crisis - Chinese ambassador to Russia
- Evidence of Joe and Hunter Biden's Burisma corruption is overwhelming
- Mike Pence's secret notes revealed in Jack Smith's Trump indictment
- Sweden ramps up security after Quran burnings
- Republicans react to 'shameful' indictment of Trump: 'Outrageous abuse of power'
- Multiple injuries as Ethiopian military, militia clash in Amhara: Sources
- Suspect of mass murder fought in Ukraine
- Best of the Web: More than a dozen Ulez cameras stolen or vandalized every week in London
- FBI finds 200 victims of sex trafficking, 59 missing children in nationwide operation
- Amazon to invest $7.2 billion in Israel, launches AWS Region which government will use for its operations
- "Everything appears to be a cover up": Capitol Police chief challenged J6 narrative in never-aired Tucker Carlson interview
- Are aliens real? People don't seem to care either way
- The Covid cover-up
- Dr. Sidhbh Gallagher: The modern Mengele butchering your teenage daughters
- EXC: Chief Capitol cop told Tucker 'it's not crazy' to wonder about Ray Epps in leaked Fox interview
- Meta starts blocking news in Canada
- Dr. Anthony Fauci is caught in his biggest COVID lie yet
- Henrietta Lacks' family reaches settlement with medical company that profited from her cells
- Bill would allow suing federal employees who restrict free speech
- Toronto schools launches probe into suicide of school principal who killed himself after being 'bullied and harassed' by 'anti-racism trainer'
- Nigeria cuts electricity to Niger following coup, cutting off 70% of its power supply
- Man goes on stabbing rampage and car ramming in South Korea, 13 wounded
- The unholy alliance between capital, postmodernism, and left authoritarianism
- Companies with good ESG scores pollute just as much as those with low ones, new analysis finds
- 'More than 280,000 dead': Estimate of Ukraine's military losses calculated using published obituaries
- Ice Age cave entrance found in Germany
- Exquisite, 7,000 year old necklace found in child's grave in Jordan reveals complexity of its neolithic culture
- Shift in East-Central Europe Bronze Age population revealed in DNA study
- 10,000 year old skeleton in São Paulo found to have Amerindian DNA like Indigenous people living there today
- Very rare medieval pocket sundial discovered in Germany
- Bronze Age arrowhead found in Switzerland made from meteorite that landed 1,000 km away
- 'Heart shaped' cranial deformation discovered on La Ferrería skulls from the 8th century in Mexico
- Servants of Machu Picchu elite were from diverse backgrounds, new genome study reveals
- Thracian horseman tablet discovered in Bulgaria
- European Neolithic family trees provide unprecedented insights into community behavior
- Mystery of 2,000-year-old warrior's grave on the Isles of Scilly finally solved
- Medieval Poland was hit by extreme floods 166 times, study finds
- Rare clay figurine found in Lazio dating back 7000 years
- Greenland may have been green and ice-free 416,000 years ago
- Where did this 'New World Order' coup come from? The Rockefeller's 'social engineering project'
- Declassified Richard Nixon letter to President Clinton proves prophetic on Russia
- 3rd century BC glass workshop is earliest ever discovered north of the Alps
- Kitchen shrine serpents and more fascinating new Pompeii discoveries
- Earliest evidence of forest management discovered at the La Draga Neolithic site
- Mysterious labyrinth found hidden under a church in Mexico
- This colossal extinct whale was the heaviest animal to ever live
- Highest-energy light coming from the sun discovered, surprising scientists
- 'Potentially hazardous' 600-foot asteroid detected near Earth after a year of hiding in plain sight
- An ancient grain unlocks genetic secrets for making bread wheat more resilient
- NASA hears Voyager 2 'heartbeat' after accidentally cutting off communication
- Earth's most ancient impact craters are disappearing
- Superconductor breakthrough replicated, twice, in preliminary testing
- Biomimetic architecture: Emulating termite mound structure enables 'breathing buildings'
- In some science contexts, 'emergence' really means 'we don't know how'
- NASA temporarily loses contact with Voyager 2 after accidentally pointing its antenna away from Earth
- Russian scientists grow watermelons in Antarctica
- Dormant 46,000-year-old nematode roundworm from Siberian permafrost brought back to life
- New insights into the origin of the Indo-European languages
- Fossil Friday: Another prediction vindicated
- How an ultra-sensitive on-off switch helps axolotl salamander regrow limbs
- Room-temperature superconductor 'breakthrough' met with scepticism
- Exquisitely preserved, 5 million year old fossil forest uncovered in Japan
- Experts have possible theory of why Indian Ocean has a 'gravity hole' where sea levels are 300ft lower
- NASA briefly loses contact with ISS after power outage, relies on backup systems for first time - Russia's agency notified them of problem
- Siberia's growing 'gateway to the underworld,' the largest permafrost depression in the world
- 12 missing after flash flood triggered landslide in Uttarakhand, India
- Flash floods, landslides hit parts of Slovenia after month's amount of rain falls in a day
- 'That's not normal': Woman airlifted to hospital after rare otter attack in Montana river
- Rare waterspout, funnel cloud sightings off Cape Breton, Canada
- Iceland's newest volcano is now spawning tornadoes
- Dog kills owner in Tyrone Township, Michigan
- Crews are battling 'fire whirls' in California's Mojave Desert
- One dead, 12 houses swept away by flash flood and mud slide in Thailand
- Car swallowed by giant sinkhole that opened up on busy street in Queensland, Australia
- Hawaii man, 71, horrifically mauled to death by pack of dogs in middle of road
- Best of the Web: Thousands forced to flee Beijing as Typhoon Doksuri brings heaviest rainfall in 140 years, causing severe flooding and 21 deaths (UPDATE)
- Typhoon Khanun knocks out power, grounds flights in Japan's Okinawa - 124mph winds, 10 inches of rain in 24 hours
- Wild boar attacks woman, teenager inside subway station in Hong Kong on July 28
- Landspout spotted in Hamburg, New York on July 31
- Best of the Web: Snowpack in the Sierra Nevada Mountains in California sits at an astounding 1,000% of normal
- Sinkhole swallows car in Schenectady, New York
- Dozens of dead bats washing up on Lake Michigan beach
- 8-year-old survives 'extraordinarily rare' cougar attack near Washington's Lake Angeles
- 5 killed in landslide, flooding as rain lashes south Vietnam
- Man killed by pack of dogs in Dale County, Alabama
- Bright and long meteor fireball streaks across the sky of 6 Brazilian states on August 1
- Meteor fireball over West Virginia and other states on August 2
- Meteor fireball crosses the sky of 6 Brazilian states on July 31
- Meteor fireball over British Columbia, Oregon and Washington on July 31
- Meteor fireball that crossed the sky surprises inhabitants of several states of Mexico on July 25
- Meteor fireball leaves a trail in the sky of 7 states in Brazil on July 27
- Meteor fireball seen over Colima, Jalisco and Michoacán, Mexico on July 25
- Meteor fireball over Arizona and New Mexico on July 25
- Daytime meteor streaks across the sky of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil on July 24
- Woman struck by meteorite as she sat on her terrace in east France
- Meteor fireball over Mississippi and adjacent states on July 14
- Glossy and greenish meteor fireball streaks across the sky of cities in Minas Gerais and São Paulo, Brazil on July 12
- Bright meteor fireball over Bulgaria on July 11
- Meteor fireball crosses the sky of 4 Brazilian states on July 9
- Possible meteor fireball seen passing over little league game in Colorado on July 1
- Meteor fireballs over 4 states of Brazil on July 2 and 3
- Meteor fireball over Belgium and nearby countries on July 3
- Meteor fireball over Arizona and New Mexico on July 2
- Meteor fireball over Colorado and nearby states on July 1
- Meteor fireball over New England, Ontario and Québec on July 1
- Girls suffering early puberty spiked during Covid lockdowns, stress & unhealthier lifestyles blamed
- Leprosy cases increase in Florida, CDC issues warning disease may be endemic in region
- Half the population to have a mental health disorder by 75
- Each cigarette in Canada now comes with warning label
- Risk of stroke skyrockets in vaccinated with onset of Covid infection
- mRNA Covid jabs have caused silent heart damage to tens of millions of people, a shocking new study suggests
- CDC says up to 450,000 in U.S. have red meat allergies due to alpha-gal syndrome spread by ticks
- Mercury pollution is worsening a mental health crisis in this Indigenous community
- This pro-mask 'study' is why you should NEVER 'Trust the Science'
- How we know Covid really did suppress flu and why it's important
- 14 Covid 'myth-busters' that didn't age well
- Link found between childhood television watching and adulthood metabolic syndrome
- 'Millions may be at risk': Houston hit with 'alarming' syphilis outbreak
- How a highly effective vaccine turns into a mediocre vaccine - or worse
- Aspartame is a 'possible' carcinogen: the science behind the decision
- Did covid injections save lives?
- Best of the Web: Why the COVID-19 vaccines could never prevent transmission
- Zero Amish children diagnosed with cancer, diabetes or autism
- 45% of US drinking water contaminated with 'forever chemicals' that lead to infertility, cancer, hormone issues: report
- After long silence on 'Long Vax,' Science Magazine links autoimmune disorders to COVID shots
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Gurdjieff and the Inner Evolution of Man - with Alan Francis
- Woe, the humanity: How AI fits into broadly rising anti-humanism
- Why do leftists promote obesity, crappy architecture, and other ugly monstrosities?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Cold-blooded Kindess: The Longhouse Mentality and Psychopathology - with Dr. J.D. Haltigan
- When you sync with someone, your brains wave together
- Is language a module in the brain?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Unmasking Psychopaths and Narcissists in Business and Politics - with Dr. Clive Boddy
- 'Misinformation' is the vocabulary of a culture that has lost its capacity to discuss 'truth'
- Governors of the mind
- Philosopher wins 25-year bet on consciousness
- The white man's Ghost Dance
- Best of the Web: The Truth in Wokeism
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Unbroken Individual Is the True Source of Moral Responsibility
- Victim signaling and dark triad personality traits
- Presentism: Don't judge our ancestors' actions by today's standards
- Woke Social Status: Fake But Deadly
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Road Best Traveled: Ernst Jünger's Forest Passage
- 5 ways to stay sane in a world gone mad
- Best of the Web: The Screwtape Stratagem
- SOTT Focus: Marxcissism Is Real: New Paper Links Left-wing Extremism, Psychopathy, and Narcissism
- Shocking video shows UFO speed through thunderstorm at '2,000mph' as witness says it 'fastest thing I've ever seen'
- Famous Roswell UFO incident celebrates 75th anniversary
- UFOs are the story of the century — wake up, America!
- Pressure mounts on House Intelligence Chairman following dismissive and baffling approach to 'credible and urgent' UFO whistleblower allegations
- Rep. Luna vows to get to bottom of UFO mystery, threatens to defund Pentagon bosses' salaries unless they reveal intel on secret alien ship crash program
- Best of the Web: Russian UFO engagements, secret 'Tic Tac' report and 3 key figures who slipped under the radar at Congressional hearing
- Crashed UFOs? Non-human 'biologics'? Professor asks: Where's the evidence?
- UFO-curious lawmakers brace for a fight over government secrets
- Russian UFO engagements, secret 'Tic Tac' report and 3 key figures slip under radar at Congressional hearing
- The indefensible status quo: How defense contractors are hiding reverse-engineering programs, and fleecing the public
- David Grusch's whistleblower UFO testimony is slammed by head of Pentagon office as 'insulting' for accusing government of cover-up
- The study of UFOs is finally becoming respectable science
- US first found out about 'non-human intelligence' nearly 100 years ago, whistleblower testifies
- Here are the 5 most memorable moments from Congress' UFO hearing
- How the search for UFOs went mainstream: A tale in 5 moves
- Slate says 'nothing will ever be the same again' as UFOs re-enter the mainstream
- Ex-intel official claims feds 'absolutely' have UFOs, materials of 'non-human' origin during bombshell hearing
- Ex-top defense official expects bombshell details of Pentagon UFO recovery to be revealed to Congress
- Wiltshire has most crop circles in England
- Stanford prof Garry Nolan signals tectonic shift in UFO discourse
- White House says Bidenomics so successful the average American has twice as many jobs as they had two years ago
- Trudeau's divorce leaves nation in shock that he was married to a woman
- Man who spent $14K to transform himself into collie steps out for first-ever walk in public
- Job listing for Obama's new personal chef receives zero applications
- Ice Cube tries to bump his street cred in ride-along with Tucker Carlson
- Hero: Biden announces he will donate the rest of his bribe money to charity
- Are you against crime? You're racist!
- Biden blames White House cocaine on black guy who lived there before
- Embarrassed man could've sworn the invitation said 'Costume Party'
- Roasted! Bud Light tries to build excitement on Twitter and the replies are comedic gold
- DC police say they may never discover who left bag of cocaine labeled 'Property of H. Biden' at White House
- Biden promise to restore decency in White House fulfilled as crack found was of 'highest quality'
- Dems devastated as Supreme Court bans robbing the poor
- Source of Canadian Wildfires found: "Russia done did it!!"
- Trump, Kennedy struck down by 'magic bullet'
- Musk picks location for 'cage match' with Zuckerberg
- Joe Rogan savagely bullies scientist by inviting him on podcast to explain his position
- Hunter negotiates 12% for The Big Guy as Father's Day gift
- "We're free" - Dozens of scantily clad young women flee Berlusconi villa
- Trump indicted for keeping classified documents at Mar-A-Lago instead of somewhere secure - like the trunk of a Corvette
Quote of the Day
As to the evil which results from censorship, it is impossible to measure it, because it is impossible to tell where it ends.
Recent Comments
AWS AI’s will replace unreliable military drone pilots. Cheapskate companies like Walmart are going to use drones to deliver medications. Every...
The article in the link makes this desperation clear.This is an analysis by a Swiss financier. I recommend reading that but makes it hard to fall...
I am sorry for Robert Northrop, 71. It must have been a horrible way to die. I wonder what the dogs saw in Robert - something made them attack...
Note: African Wars (in Bold) are 23 of the 31 countries listed below in The World Bank's Classification of Fragile and Conflict-Affected...
I hope Vladimir remembers to wash his hands after touching Tayyip.
Note: This is for Fiscal Year 2024
[Link]
This World War has been growing since 9/11/01.
Afghanistan (US-caused - Ongoing)
Burkina Faso
Cameroon
Central African Republic
Congo, Democratic Republic of
Ethiopia (Amhara and Tigray - Ongoing)
Iraq (US -caused - Ongoing)
Mali (Ongoing)
Mozambique
Myanmar
Niger (Military Coup)
Nigeria
Somalia (Ongoing)
South Sudan (Ongoing)
Sudan (Ongoing)
Syrian Arab Republic (US -caused - Ongoing)
Ukraine (US -caused - Ongoing)
West Bank and Gaza (territory) (Ongoing)
Yemen, Republic of (Ongoing)
Burundi
Chad
Comoros
Congo, Republic of
Eritrea
Guinea-Bissau
Haiti (Ongoing)
Kiribati
Kosovo (Ongoing)
Lebanon (Ongoing, soon to collapse)
Libya (US-caused - Ongoing)
Marshall Islands
Micronesia, Federated States of
Papua New Guinea
São Tomé and Príncipe
Solomon Islands
Timor-Leste
Tuvalu
Venezuela, RB
Zimbabwe
Add Senegal (Government follows Biden regime and jails opposition and cuts off the internet)
Add Kenya (Civil disturbance due to Tax hikes)
Add Israel (Ongoing)
Add The United States of America in 2024 / 2025 after another sham election
Add Taiwan in 2024
Add France (Ongoing internal riots, and cut-off from Niger uranium supply)
Add Belarus, Poland, Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, and Moldova (2024) after Ukraine collapses late 2023
Any more predictions to add here?