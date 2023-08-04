Recep Tayyip Erdogan's staff said that an agreement was reached during the phone call with the Russian leader...Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit Türkiye, the office of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Wednesday, without naming the specific date.In a statement, the Turkish presidency said that the two leaders had spoken on the phone, and reached an agreement on a visit by Putin to the country. It added thatMoscow withdrew from the agreement last month, describing it as a "one-sided game" and pointing to the West's failure to meet its Russia's longstanding demands, including lifting sanctions that hinder its agricultural exports.According to Erdogan's office, the Turkish president noted the negative impact on poorer countries were the deal to remain indefinitely inactive. He added that Türkiye would "continue to make intensive efforts and pursue diplomacy" to maintain the agreement, the statement said.The Kremlin confirmed the talks, noting that Putin and Erdogan agreed to maintain bilateral contact on multiple levels, "including in the context of preparations for a possible meeting between the two leaders."During the phone call,the statement read. It added thatThe Kremlin has also said thatIt noted that this issue was raised at the Russia-Africa Summit last week, adding that Putin had expressed willingness to cooperate with Türkiye and other interested countries in this regard.