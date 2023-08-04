Earth Changes
12 missing after flash flood triggered landslide in Uttarakhand, India
Xinhua
Fri, 04 Aug 2023 13:47 UTC
According to officials, several shops were swept away on Thursday night near Gaurikund in Rudraprayag district, about 245 km northeast of Dehradun, the capital city of Uttarakhand.
"Last night we got information that three shops were affected because of falling rocks and heavy rainfall near Gaurikund. Our teams immediately reached the spot to carry out rescue efforts despite facing several difficulties," Dalip Singh Rajwar, a disaster management officer, said. "We were unable to locate anyone, and it is said that around 12 people were there but so far they have not been traced."
Officials said mounds of earth and boulders fell from the nearby hill because of the heavy rains and swept the shops below.
The search operation is underway in the area as rescuers from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel are trying hard to locate the missing.
"District administration, disaster management, police, SDRF, NDRF and other teams are present on the spot. The operation is on to search for the missing people," a statement issued by police said.
Reports said heavy rains and boulders falling intermittently from the hillside in the area were hampering the search operation.
- Trudeau's divorce leaves nation in shock that he was married to a woman
- Man who spent $14K to transform himself into collie steps out for first-ever walk in public
- Job listing for Obama's new personal chef receives zero applications
- Ice Cube tries to bump his street cred in ride-along with Tucker Carlson
- Hero: Biden announces he will donate the rest of his bribe money to charity
- Are you against crime? You're racist!
- Biden blames White House cocaine on black guy who lived there before
- Embarrassed man could've sworn the invitation said 'Costume Party'
- Roasted! Bud Light tries to build excitement on Twitter and the replies are comedic gold
- DC police say they may never discover who left bag of cocaine labeled 'Property of H. Biden' at White House
- Biden promise to restore decency in White House fulfilled as crack found was of 'highest quality'
- Dems devastated as Supreme Court bans robbing the poor
- Source of Canadian Wildfires found: "Russia done did it!!"
- Trump, Kennedy struck down by 'magic bullet'
- Musk picks location for 'cage match' with Zuckerberg
- Joe Rogan savagely bullies scientist by inviting him on podcast to explain his position
- Hunter negotiates 12% for The Big Guy as Father's Day gift
- "We're free" - Dozens of scantily clad young women flee Berlusconi villa
- Trump indicted for keeping classified documents at Mar-A-Lago instead of somewhere secure - like the trunk of a Corvette
- Zelensky accuses Russia of putting little nazi stickers on the helmets of all his soldiers
Quote of the Day
As to the evil which results from censorship, it is impossible to measure it, because it is impossible to tell where it ends.
As an interesting side note, Erdogan came out with a quite blunt statement in this matter : [Link] Seems he enjoys seing his EU/Nato opponents in...
AWS and all "cloud" services mean that you don't own your data or compute. Imagine having to depend on Apple servers in order to open the...
This sounds like complete BS. Amazon has a US Government contract to store data.Covert Government OP.
The bragged [Link] orchestrated [Link] link is worth a read. Ray Epps’s January 6th interview is bizarro-world. The entire thing reads like an...
The USA has always led the world in everything. They copy us. It looks like arresting and jailing opposition leaders like we are doing to Trump...