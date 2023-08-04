© Kennedy News



Carmen Rich was filming a big storm off the coast of Fort Lauderdale Beach in Florida when he saw a "ball of light" shoot across the sky.The 29-year-old's startling footage showed the UFO fly past within a split second before stunned Carmen said: "Wow, did you see that just shoot across?"He can then be heard asking if anyone else saw it before stopping the video to review the footage - as he "wondered if he was crazy".After realising he had managed to capture the mystery object on camera, the financial analyst showed his step-sister Jennifer Rich, 20, who "blinked and missed it".Carmen, from Boston,He admitted he was scared by the unexplained sight - and bizarrely claimed it could have been an alien craft that the US government won't show the public.He said: "It was the fastest thing I've seen in my entire life and if it was going that fast I figured it would be making some type of noise but it didn't."The thing in the back was a plane and that's where you can get a gauge for how fast this thing was. Jennifer turned around, blinked and then missed it."I saw it past the phone with my own eyes. I shouted immediately and ended the video because I wanted to see if I actually did get it. I wondered if I was crazy.Carmen does not believe that "we're alone in the universe" - and thinks the object "was something the public won't know about for a very long time, if at all"."I showed some local guys and they said they'd never seen anything like it before in their life," he said.He posted his clip to Facebook - where viewers have been left divided over whether it was an extraterrestrial event or not.One Facebook user commented: "Wow, That was incredible!"A second surmised: "They [aliens] love thunderstorms."This is how they charge their flying ships."I have also seen, photographed and filmed it several times myself."A third said: "Wow, I had to take a double look when you mentioned it, that's crazy! Good catch!"But one said: "[It's a drone] being flown from the boat."Carmen said: "I'm not sure what type of drones go thousands of miles per hour."Another said: "Could have been ball lightning, considering all the regular lightning going on in the background."Carmen replied: "I looked up some ball lightning videos and I just don't see the two lining up."This seemed far larger than what ball lightning has been observed as well. It had to be the size of a sprinter van if I had to guess but at that speed who the heck knows!"And a third suggested: "It may be a reflection of the car passing by, it happens exactly as the car passed by, or you never know what that could be."Maybe it is a UFO."Carmen replied: "I saw it with my eyes first then checked the video."