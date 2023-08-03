A villager was found dead and several others were injured when a flash flood and mud slide, caused by continuous heavy rain, swept through their mountain village in Mae Sam Laep sub-district, Sop Moei district of Thailand's northernmost province of Mae Hong Son.Twelve houses in Ban Mae Torla village were also washed away by the strong current. The village has been without electricity and telephone connectivity since several utility poles and telephone towers collapsed.Pongpipat Meebenjamart, the mayor of Sob Moei Tambon (sub-district) Administrative Organisation, said yesterday (Wednesday) that hundreds of villagers have been evacuated for their safety.All roads to the village are blocked by mud, felled trees and boulders.Sop Moei district chief officer, Akraphan Poonsiri, has ordered defence volunteers, local officials and heavy machinery to be sent to the affected areas, to clear debris from roads.Motorists are advised to exercise extra caution when travelling along hillside roads towards Sop Moei district, due to risk of falling rocks and boulders.