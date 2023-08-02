Monday marked the end of July with a surprising weather event near Hamburg and Orchard Park, as a funnel cloud was spotted.Fortunately, there were no reports of it touching down into the lake or on land.The National Weather Service issued special marine warnings for Erie and Chautauqua counties until late afternoon.Another funnel cloud appeared around 2:30 p.m., and reports of waterspouts near Wanakah were noted, moving at about 11.5 miles per hour.