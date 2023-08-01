© Kathleen Moore/ Times Union



A woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries after her car fell into a sinkhole Monday afternoon.Police said the sinkhole opened up around 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of McClellan Street and Eastern Avenue. It was unclear if the driver was sitting in traffic and the hole opened up, or if it opened before the motorist could not avoid it.Police said no one else was hurt and there was no threat to the public.Crews — including at least three tow trucks — were working Monday evening to get the car out of the hole, with the vehicle sitting nose down in the hole with its trunk elevated. The intersection was closed for repairs. Police did not say how long the repairs might take.