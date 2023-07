© John Bazemore/AP/CNN/KJN



"Yet, at every turn, the Supervising Judge and the District Attorney have trampled the procedural safeguards for Petitioner's and other's rights. The whole of the process is now incurably infected. And nothing that follows could be legally sound or publicly respectable."

A judge scheduled a hearing on Friday to determine whether to approve former President Donald Trump's motion to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from the pending investigation into Trump over alleged actions taken following the 2020 election, ABC News reported Saturday.at 10 a.m., where the judge will evaluatethat provides much of the evidentiary standing for the case according to ABC News. Trump argues Willis should be disqualified and the evidence excluded in the investigation over allegations that he tried to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia due to claims by Trump's legal team thatAccording to ABC News, the filing from Trump states:Willis announced in April that the former president could face charges by the summer over claims that, as president, Trump made a phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger asking him to "find 11,780 votes" in order to flip the state from then-candidate Joe Biden to the former president after it was determined that Biden had won in Georgia in the 2020 presidential election.according to ABC News.Trump is presently involved in other legal disputes, including an indictment on accusations that he mishandled classified material. In June, Trump was charged with 37 different counts related to the matter, including 31 counts of violating the Espionage Act, after the Federal Bureau of Investigation seized 102 documents from his home at Mar-a-Lago.The Fulton County District Attorney's office did not immediately respond to a request to comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.