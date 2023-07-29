© CBS BOSTON



The lightning strike that blasted bricks off a brownstone in Boston's South End Thursday evening appears to have been caught on video.A WBZ-TV camera atop 200 Clarendon Street, previously known as the John Hancock Tower, shows the massive bolt hitting a building at 7:05 p.m.Boston Fire District Chief Robert Counihan said "the chimney kind of blew up when it got hit by lightning."Neighbors said the lightning strike rocked their homes, comparing it to "an explosion." Bricks were thrown onto cars and an iron fence was knocked over by the bricks.Luckily there were no reports of anyone getting hurt.