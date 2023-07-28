© INAH



Skulls that may have been intentionally deformed into the shape of hearts have been discovered among human remains at an archaeological site in Mexico.Researchers from Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) made the unusual discovery at La Ferrería Archaeological Zone in Durango state — located in the lower northwest of the country.During recent excavations at the site, archaeologistsAn archaeologist excavating human remains atin Durango state, Mexico. Multiple human remains were found during recent work at the site, including deformed skulls in the shape of a heart.The latest discovery, which was made under the floor of a plaza, includesMost of the skeletons are fragmented, although three of the adults were found in a good state of preservation.In the skulls of two of the skeletons, researchers observed cranial modifications, indicating that the heads had been intentionally deformed. The skull deformation in question produces a shape thatWhile this had never previously been reported at the site, the, which covered much of Mexico and Central America. In a handful of locations around the world, it still occurs today.Newsweek contacted the INAH for comment via email on Wednesday.The practice alters the normal development of the skull bones, producing a variety of distinctive shapes and forms.The development of the skull is distorted by the application of force, whichThe complex, which corresponds to the period 600-950 A.D., is located in the upper part of La Ferrería and covers an area of around 6,500 square feet.It consists of nine rectangular structures around a square. Previous excavations have uncovered various burials within the buildings, leading researchers toThe archaeological zone, which lies around 4 miles south of the City of Durango, is one of the most important monumental sites in the state.