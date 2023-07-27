Secret History
Thracian horseman tablet discovered in Bulgaria
Bulgarian News Agency
Thu, 27 Jul 2023 22:36 UTC
The Thracian horseman, also known as the Thracian rider, is a recurring motif depicted in reliefs of the Hellenistic and Roman periods in the Balkans, mainly between the 3rd century BC to the 3rd century AD.
"This is the first time we're discovering such a well-made votive tablet," Assoc. Prof. Lyudmil Vagalinski, who is leading the excavations in the ancient city, said.
The Thracian horseman reliefs discovered so far were made of terracotta. The team of archaeologists is trying to find the remaining parts of the tablet, because its integrity is compromised.
Another piece of terracotta from the same period was found a few days ago, along with coins, bone needles and a votive tablet depicting Artemis, which shows that Thracians have gradually managed to increase their presence in the city, Vagalinski said.
The team of archeologists are completing the excavation of a Roman building, which was discovered earlier in May of this year. It served as a public building with two rooms and a very wide entrance, he explained.
Quote of the Day
Puppets, every last one of them, every "head of state" with the rarest of exceptions, is a puppet. This is a truth that must be understood in order to affect a better world.
Recent Comments
Why does the missile facility look like a museum? The short little fat man stills reminds me of [Link]
Makes Trump look like a pussy cat. The rot is extensive, all the teeth need to be removed. It will be painful and that's why nothing extreme...
I’ll believe that the current heat wave is natural when I stop waking up every morning to crisscrossing lines in the sky…
What did he observe or hear? Was he trying to bribe them to stay quiet? This couple is about as evil as they come. Secrets must be kept. Or was he...
Next Up : Barack and Michael Drowned Tafari with their bare hands but it's ok, we look the other way.