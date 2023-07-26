Turley was asked to explain his recent piece "Media Beg Republicans To 'Move On' From Hunter Biden - Because They Know Scandal Is Serious," which appeared in the New York Post and focuses on testimony from two IRS whistleblowers who allege the Department of Justice pressured prosecutors not to charge Hunter with certain crimes.
Both whistleblowers recently testified in front of Congress.
"Well what's fascinating about what has happened with these IRS whistleblowers is that none of the members asked the whistleblowers any substantive questions except for one, that was Congressman Goldman, who tried to find some way to defuse this damaging evidence. It was a disaster," Turley explained.
"In less than five minutes Goldman demolished Biden's defense and showed that the president has been lying for years to the American people. So the amount of maneuvering room for the members is virtually down to zero," he continued. "So all the press and members can do is to say can we just move on? Well, they are not moving on. It was particularly weird in the hearing when they are sitting in front of two respected whistleblowers who are saying that this deal was fixed, and these members were saying, 'Well, he has taken responsibility. The investigation is over.' They are sitting in front of two people saying there was political interference, that's why it's over."
IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler testified before the House Oversight Committee that U.S. Attorney David Weiss did not have full control over the investigation into Hunter Biden. Ziegler also testified that the Biden family and its associates took roughly $17 million from foreign business interests in Ukraine, Romania and China.
During the hearing, Goldman brought up the text messages from Hunter in which he said his father was sitting next to him as they awaited a call from a Chinese executive. Shapley said he would explain how that text shows that Biden discussed foreign business deals with Hunter, but Goldman quickly moved on. The congressman argued that just because Biden was sitting with Hunter doesn't mean they were discussing business. Goldman then referenced another set of texts in which Hunter told Biden he would try to start a company with CEFC executives, arguing that "doesn't sound much like Joe Biden was involved in whatever Hunter was doing ... if Hunter Biden is telling him that he is trying to do business with them."
Goldman then quickly tried to get off track as Shapley said the references "show that [Hunter] told his father he was trying to do business."
Biden has denied any involvement in his son's business escapades.
