© Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua



The Tinau and West Rapti rivers have surpassed the danger level as heavy rainfall continues to impact regions in Rupandehi, Nawalparasi, Palpa, Pyuthan, and neighboring areas of Lumbini since Monday night.The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology reported this morning that the water level at the Tinau River Flood Measuring Center in Butwal has risen significantly above the danger level and continues to increase.Given the high risk of flooding, residents residing in the coastal areas of Tinau River and nearby regions are advised to seek shelter in safer locations until 12 noon.The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, along with the local administration, urges caution among residents living in river coastal areas and travelers planning trips during this period.The situation requires vigilance, and everyone is requested to exercise necessary precautions to ensure their safety.