For a country to succeed, it needs citizens that have some sort of civic pride, not only in its past accomplishments, but for the here and now. Countries not only pride themselves on providing the best of yesterday - they also pride themselves on what they have to offer from today, namely beauty and order as God intended it. That means clean, thriving cities, healthy, physically attractive and God-fearing citizens and of course, aesthetically pleasing cities and towns that make people want to live in them and visit.America was once like this. From the early republic until the 1960s, the United States took pride in its neoclassical public buildings, cathedral-like schools and most importantly, its people. America meant strong, nuclear families living in well-ordered cities and communities where children could play unsupervised and sadistic lawlessness was restricted to organized crime - which ironically ran neighborhoods much better than the DNC does today.Today, not so much. Detroit is a third-world warzone while cities such as New York, although not nearly as bad, sacrifice their architectural appeal, families, and religious institutions to soulless brutalist architecture and the big-corporate drones who inhabit them. Fat is beautiful, beauty is racist, Dylan Mulvaney is a woman, and the men who made America great are smashed aside to make way for George Floyd and co. Schools look like prisons without the guard tower.Leftists (or at least those that control them) understand this probably better than anyone else - particularly compared to so-called "conservatives" and Republicans , many of whom are the epitome of America's culture problem in their obsession with GDP and economic growth at the expense of the nation's well-being.The same can be said for feminism. Feminism turned women against men. It told women that they had to become the ugliest possible version of men by being bossy, tyrannical, and generally insufferable in order to be liberated. It told women that against all their instincts, they should accept only feminized men. Today, they are also told that being a fat "girlboss" is something to aspire to. Men are told to stop being men, becoming ugly, bastardized versions of women whose logical end is Dylan Mulvaney.And here is the problem:When people voted for Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again," they voted not just for the military or GDP, but for a return to another time when America was beautiful.The rest - the economy, the GDP, the military supremacy - comes naturally afterwards.Otherwise, if "America the Beautiful" becomes "America the Ugly," no one cares if she ends up dead. And that is exactly what the left wants.Michele Gama Sosa is an opinion editor for the Daily Caller and a historian by training.