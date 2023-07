© Nick Bull, Stonehenge Dronescapes Photography



© Stonehenge Dronescapes Photography



New data has shown Wiltshire is the county with the most crop circles in England., according to a study conducted by the founder of the Crop Circle Visitor Centre and Exhibition in Pewsey Vale.Crop circle enthusiasts attribute the record to the high number of ley lines - ancient pathways aiding navigation - in the county such as Stonehenge.But sceptics believe they are man-made.Crop circles are unexplained designs that appear, usually overnight, often in fields of wheat and corn.There are manyFor years, many people thought they were the creation of alien visitors from space, until it was discovered humans were playing tricks. said Monique Klinkenbergh, founder of the crop circle exhibition in Pewsey Vale."But, if you listen to eye witness accounts,"There is definitely a mystery going on, but its very hard to label the source, whether it is extra-terrestrial, paranormal or just nature."Ms Klinkenbergh said she believed the reason for Wiltshire's record number was the numerous ancient sites there."The county is so famous for those sites of heritage, and I believe the crop circles are attracted to those places," she said."What a fantastic record to hold."The most recent crop circle observations occurred in Winterbourne Bassett and Potterne Hill on the 4 and 7 June.