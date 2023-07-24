There has been 380 crop circles recorded in the county since 2005, according to a study conducted by the founder of the Crop Circle Visitor Centre and Exhibition in Pewsey Vale.
Crop circle enthusiasts attribute the record to the high number of ley lines - ancient pathways aiding navigation - in the county such as Stonehenge.
But sceptics believe they are man-made.
Crop circles are unexplained designs that appear, usually overnight, often in fields of wheat and corn.
For years, many people thought they were the creation of alien visitors from space, until it was discovered humans were playing tricks.
"There are obviously man-made ones out there," said Monique Klinkenbergh, founder of the crop circle exhibition in Pewsey Vale.
"But, if you listen to eye witness accounts, the unexplained circles have one thing in common, they were formed in minutes, or seconds, by an invisible source.
"There is definitely a mystery going on, but its very hard to label the source, whether it is extra-terrestrial, paranormal or just nature."
Comment: Judging by the variety of designs - from incredibly complex and creative, to crude and basic - it seems likely that there are a few sources for these crop circles, including man-made, whereas others seem to be the result of intelligent, positive or negative forces.
Ms Klinkenbergh said she believed the reason for Wiltshire's record number was the numerous ancient sites there.
"The county is so famous for those sites of heritage, and I believe the crop circles are attracted to those places," she said.
"What a fantastic record to hold."
The most recent crop circle observations occurred in Winterbourne Bassett and Potterne Hill on the 4 and 7 June.
