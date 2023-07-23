Locals and tourists have been warned to stay away from a dead whale that has washed up on a beach.The dead humpback whale washed up at St Mary's Bay, near Littlestone, in Kent, on Thursday afternoon.The removal of the dead mammal is being organised by Folkestone and Hythe District Council.A safety cover has been put around the dead whale and a perimeter to prevent people going near it.Dozens of people have been seen taking pictures of the great creature and sitting on the sea wall.Sonny Spencer, Romney Marsh coastguard, told the BBC: 'I've never come across anything so large in the water in the eight years I've been doing this job.'Rob Deauville, from the UK Cetacean Strandings Investigation Programme, who has been taking samples at the scene, said: 'It is clearly a male whale.'It almost certainly died some distance away and has decomposed before it came to the beach.'Jennie Cooper, on holiday with her family, said: 'The children were just really interested to come and have a look. You don't often see a whale, do you?'